CHRISTUS Southeast Texas changes previous visitor policy to allow 1 visitor in most cases

BEAUMONT, Texas — Christus Southeast Texas Health System is changing it's previous visitor policy that stated no visitors were allowed inside hospital facilities.

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, most patients at CHRISTUS facilities will be allowed one visitor during their stay. A hospital spokesperson said this decision comes after a lot of prayer and consideration.

“We understand that the support of loved ones is vital to the health journey of our patients and we are pleased to safely offer that opportunity,” Ryan Miller, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System chief operating officer, said. “Over last week, we were able to add nursing and clinical staff to our hospital while we saw some stabilization with hospitalizations. Because of that, we believe we are in a much better environment to again welcome visitors.”

Health officials always carefully consider factors that lead to policy changes, especially those that play such an important role in the healing of patients, Miller said.

All Emergency Departments will have a visitation by exception policy. The only patients in Emergency Departments who will be allowed one visitor are minors who will be accompanied by an adult, along with those who require assistance for care.

Health officials are asking that the Southeast Texas community help ensure that the hospital maintain a safe environment. Officials ask that people not visit if they are positive for COVID-19, have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or if anyone in their household is under quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure.

Visitors are still required to wear masks upon entry into CHRISTUS facilities and for the duration of their visit.

From a CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System news release:

