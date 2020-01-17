Eight CHRISTUS Health System officers were promoted to Level III Commissioned Security Officers during a ceremony this morning. They are now allowed to carry guns at their respective facilities. The eight officers are spread across the Saint Mary Mid County Outpatient Center, Jasper Memorial Hospital, and St. Elizabeth.

President and CEO of CHRISTUS Health System, Paul Trevino says "it demanded that we really take another look at how we delivered security services to keep our patients and our associates safe." when addressing gun violence in our country and communities.

According to the Associated Press, there have been 17 deadly incidents at hospitals since 2002. While they hope gun violence situations won't be an issue at any of their facilities, the officers are prepared to protect the patients and associates at CHRISTUS Health System facilities.



Vice President of Security, Roy Alston, says in about a year all officers within the CHRISTUS system will be armed, have a new standard uniform, marked cars, and body armor.