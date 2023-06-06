CHRISTUS hosting free security officer training program, looking to hire 15 armed guards for new Orange hospital

Within six months, if a program participant is deemed a good fit, they can be hired as a full-time CHRISTUS Health Armed Security Officer.

ORANGE, Texas — A new CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Hospital is set to open in Orange in the fall and they're looking to hire full-time armed security officers.

The Gisela Houseman Medical Campus will be 55,000 square feet and will spread across more than 20 acres.

The bottom floor will house a 24-hour emergency room and hospital while second floor will mainly be used for medical office space for primary care doctors and specialists.

With a lot of patients and visitors to be expected, the hospital wants to make sure everyone feels safe and secure.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System will hold a free Level III Armed Security Officer Training Program for those interested in pursuing a security career in a health care setting, according to a news release from CHRISTUS.

This is the only Level III training program offered in the region.

Donna Johnson has been a referral specialists in Beaumont for 21 years. She works at the Calder Professional Building right across the street from CHRISTUS Hospital.

She says doctors work in both buildings and she occasionally sees officers patrolling the parking lot.

"Sometimes you leave work early in the morning, sometimes you leave a little bit later in the afternoon, so if you know that someone is watching out for you that makes me feel good," Johnson said.

In recent years, safety in hospitals has become a big concern.

Nearly 350 CHRISTUS medical facilities across the country have armed guards, according to hospital staff.

"A security professional in a hospital setting has become more important than ever before because of the level of incidents that are happening in hospitals," said Vice President of CHRISTUS Security, Roy Alston.

He says they are looking to hire 15 armed guards for the up-and-coming Orange facility.

"They have to be 21 years of age, have a Texas drivers license, no felonies and you have to be able to pass a written exam," he said.

The training is scheduled July 17, 2023 to July 21, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The course will be free and a certificate of completion will be provided upon passing the written exam, according to the release.

"The state of Texas requires a level three armed security license that we will be providing with that training for individuals selected for our program. Typically a person goes and gets that license on their own, but we're making it available," Alston said.

The free program will go through weapons training, laws and just how to be a security officer in a hospital setting.

"Our security officers have to be friendly, very approachable. This isn't a job where you sit in a corner and watch and observe," Alston said.

Upon completion, participants will be assigned to shadow an armed security officer. They will also go through TOPs to get licensed while undergoing more training in the hospital setting, according to the release.

Within six months, if a participant is deemed a good fit, they can be hired as a full-time CHRISTUS Health Armed Security Officer.

To register for the free training, email security.training@christushealth.org or call (409)-710-9416.