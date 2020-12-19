x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

List: Christmas and holiday light displays in Southeast Texas

12News compiled a list of places lighting up the area to spread some Christmas cheer in Southeast Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Although Christmas will look differently this year for many families due to the pandemic, some traditions are hard to break away from.

One holiday favorite families can enjoy safely during this Christmas season is watching holiday lights on display. 12News compiled a list of places in Southeast Texas that are lighting up the area to spread some Christmas cheer.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any additional places displaying holiday lights in Southeast Texas, send us a direct message on any of our social media platforms or by email at 12News@12Newsnow.com.

Beaumont

Christmas drive-through 'light park' at Beaumont's First Baptist Church

Location: 3739 North Major Drive 

Date: Dec. 17-31 

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Light It Up BMT Tour Of Lights

Date: Dec. 19 

Time: 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Hospital

Location: 2830 Calder Ave

Orange

Tyler Estates Drive-thru Night of Lights

Location: Enter Lauren Drive and exit Tyler Drive

Time: Dusk until 9 p.m.

Vidor 

Pine Forest Baptist Church

Location: 4800 North Main Street

Date: Dec. 18 - 24

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles