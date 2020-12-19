List: Christmas and holiday light displays in Southeast Texas

12News compiled a list of places lighting up the area to spread some Christmas cheer in Southeast Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Although Christmas will look differently this year for many families due to the pandemic, some traditions are hard to break away from.

One holiday favorite families can enjoy safely during this Christmas season is watching holiday lights on display. 12News compiled a list of places in Southeast Texas that are lighting up the area to spread some Christmas cheer.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any additional places displaying holiday lights in Southeast Texas, send us a direct message on any of our social media platforms or by email at 12News@12Newsnow.com.

Beaumont

Location: 3739 North Major Drive

Date: Dec. 17-31

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Date: Dec. 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Location: 2830 Calder Ave

Orange

Location: Enter Lauren Drive and exit Tyler Drive

Time: Dusk until 9 p.m.

Vidor

Location: 4800 North Main Street

Date: Dec. 18 - 24

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

