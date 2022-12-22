Not cooking on Christmas Day? Here's where you can grab a bite to eat in Southeast Texas

Some restaurants will be open Christmas Day and Beaumont's Some Other Place will offer a free meal for those in need.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Many restaurants around Southeast Texas will close early Christmas Eve and will not be open on Christmas Day, but there are a few that will have limited hours of operation on December 25.

Some organizations will offer free Christmas Day meals to those in need.

It is recommended checking in with your neighborhood location to get confirmation on hours.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any Southeast Texas restaurants open on Christmas Day or places offering free meals, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day:

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Black Bear Diner: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saltgrass Steakhouse: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (reservations required)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (reservations required) Buckstin Brewing Company: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 5 Under Golf Center: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ko Korean Grill: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mongolian Grill: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. MCM Eleganté Hotel Christmas Buffet: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Denny's: 24 hours

24 hours IHOP: 24 hours

24 hours Waffle House: 24 hours

Free Christmas Day meals for those in need:

Some Other Place in Beaumont with help from members of Temple Emanuel is planning a "formal dining experience" for their clients.

Christmas Day dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at S.O.P. at 590 Center St in Beaumont.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.