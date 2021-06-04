Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, Bethel Music, and more kick off 13-city amphitheater tour Aug 13 for the 'worship event of the summer'

'This worship tour is more than a concert, but a triumph of the ability to worship together and celebrate the good side of a bad season.'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Premier Productions reveals the worship event of the summer as Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music featuring Brian and Jenn Johnson, Jonathan and Melissa Helser and more share the stage on tour for the first time ever, in Summer 2021.

The 13-city amphitheater tour will kick-off on Aug. 13 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and will stop in; Oklahoma City, OK; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C; before the final show on Sept. 3, in Jacksonville, FL.

“We are thrilled to see audiences gather again with Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, and Bethel Music,” Jonathan Roberts, Premier Productions senior talent buyer, said. “This amazing group of leaders have written songs that mark all of our lives. This is certain to be one of the biggest highlight events of the summer. We proudly present events that stir the heart and move the soul.”

Fans who sign up for the pre-sale will be entered into a contest to win a four pack of V.I.P Experience Tickets to the location of their choice, including seats closest to the stage, artist meet and greets, tour t-shirts, dinner and Uber credit.

Other winners will receive free tickets and personalized videos from the artists.

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 11, at 10 a.m., local time.

“There is such an excitement and expectation to be together to worship Jesus after such a long and devastating year of loss,” Kari Jobe said. “The anointing of the Holy Spirit is going to be so strong. I cannot wait to be together with everyone!”

After almost 15 months of minimal worship services, in an unprecedented way, Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music are set to renew and re-ignite believers of all ages. The leadership of Tomlin, Jobe and Bethel offer an atmosphere of passion and rejoicing as their faith in the Gospel is stronger than ever after one of the hardest seasons ever endured.

“Over the last year I have come to realize that I have taken for granted the ability to gather together as the church in worship,” Chris Tomlin said. “Ever since I was young I have felt a calling on my life to help give people a voice to worship God and for me, I cannot think of a more critical moment in time for us to come back together and worship ... unified and as one voice”

Dante Bowe and Brandon Lake of Bethel Music will join the tour for select dates, as well as Josh Baldwin, David Funk and Emmy Rose of Bethel Music.