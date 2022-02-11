China man found not guilty of sexual crimes involving 13-year-old girl

The man accused was found not guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and not guilty of indecency with a child.

CHINA, Texas — A Jefferson County jury handed down its verdict in the trial of a China man who was accused of abusing a girl over the course of nearly a year.

Jake Lee Ducote, 42, was found not guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and not guilty of indecency with a child.

The defendant broke down in tears when the verdict was read.

At least six incidents involving Ducote and a 13-year-old victim are documented in a probable cause affidavit, according to file stories.

The alleged abuse happened between November 2017 and September 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. Charges were filed after the victim spoke to investigators at the Garth House.

Tuesday morning testimony coverage:

A Jefferson County jury filed into the 252nd District Courtroom at 9 a.m. Tuesday as they prepared to hear difficult testimony in the trial of a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child.



Ducote pleaded not guilty to both charges just before opening statements began.

The victim was the first person called to the stand. She spoke clearly as she described the assaults. Most of the testimony is not reported because of its nature.

Wednesday morning testimony coverage:

A CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System sexual assault nurse examiner took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Jake Lee Ducote. She described what happens when a victim is brought to the hospital requesting a sexual assault exam, and what documentation is produced during the exam.

She also described some things that can and others that cannot be determined by an exam. Other professional witnesses and a family member of the victim also testified Wednesday.

Thursday morning testimony coverage:

Testimony resumed Thursday morning with the defense's cross-examination of a forensic interviewer who testified that although she interviews victims, she is not part of the investigation.

The defense attorney asked several questions about the type of communication she has with law enforcement. The examiner said she supplies information to law enforcement but does not determine what information they need.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy also took the stand to describe the investigation before the jury took a break Thursday morning.

Ducote's mother took the stand. She testified that she was pursuing theft charges against the victim's mother before the allegation was made against her son.

She also testified she received a text that said if she didn't stop pursuing those charges, then her son, Mr. Ducote, would go to prison for a very long time.

During cross-examination, the prosecution asked Ducote's mother why she never showed the text to law enforcement after her son was arrested. She said she didn't think to do that.