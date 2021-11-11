Chili being served up in-person at 80th annual St. Mark's Chili Supper

Chili is being served Thursday evening at the downtown Beaumont church with options to dine inside or outside.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The annual chili supper is being served again in-person at St. Mark's Episcopal Church after taking a year off and only selling frozen quarts to-go due to the pandemic.

The 80th annual St. Mark's Chili Supper and Bazaar is happening Thursday at the downtown Beaumont church with options to dine inside or outside.

Due to the long-standing debate over beans or no beans the chili is served sans beans but they are available to add to your bowl.

Lunch was served at 11 a.m. and supper will be served from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the church at 680 Calder Street in Beaumont.

Meal tickets for adults are $15 and tickets for kids under 12 are $10 and can be bought in-person or online.

MORE | Buy tickets early online

The meal tickets have sold-out in past years so buying tickets ahead of time is suggested.

Frozen chili by the pint or quart is available for purchase in-person and online.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Here's a list of groups that received "St. Mark’s Community Outreach Grants" in 2021 funded by the Treasure House and the 2020 Chili Supper and Bazaar...

All Saints Episcopal School

Beaumont Community Partnership for Children

Buckner Children and Family Services

CASA

Henry’s Place (Some Other Place)

Hope Women’s Resource Clinic

HOW Center

Nutrition and Services for Seniors

RISE Center for Independent Living

Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX

SMORE

Some Other Place

SETX Food Bank

Southeast Texas Hospice – Orange, TX

Stable Spirit

Surviving Parents of SETX

Ubi Caritas

United Board of Missions – Mid County

Youth Young Adult Fellowship Alliance