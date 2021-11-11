Chili being served up in-person at 80th annual St. Mark's Chili Supper

BEAUMONT, Texas — The annual chili supper is being served again in-person at St. Mark's Episcopal Church after taking a year off and only selling frozen quarts to-go due to the pandemic.
The 80th annual St. Mark's Chili Supper and Bazaar is happening Thursday at the downtown Beaumont church with options to dine inside or outside.
Due to the long-standing debate over beans or no beans the chili is served sans beans but they are available to add to your bowl.
Lunch was served at 11 a.m. and supper will be served from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the church at 680 Calder Street in Beaumont.
Meal tickets for adults are $15 and tickets for kids under 12 are $10 and can be bought in-person or online.
The meal tickets have sold-out in past years so buying tickets ahead of time is suggested.
Frozen chili by the pint or quart is available for purchase in-person and online.
Here's a list of groups that received "St. Mark’s Community Outreach Grants" in 2021 funded by the Treasure House and the 2020 Chili Supper and Bazaar...
- All Saints Episcopal School
- Beaumont Community Partnership for Children
- Buckner Children and Family Services
- CASA
- Henry’s Place (Some Other Place)
- Hope Women’s Resource Clinic
- HOW Center
- Nutrition and Services for Seniors
- RISE Center for Independent Living
- Samaritan Counseling Center of SETX
- SMORE
- Some Other Place
- SETX Food Bank
- Southeast Texas Hospice – Orange, TX
- Stable Spirit
- Surviving Parents of SETX
- Ubi Caritas
- United Board of Missions – Mid County
- Youth Young Adult Fellowship Alliance