HCSO: Search for children who went underwater and never resurfaced ends after 2 bodies found

A robot with sonar capabilities was deployed into the water at Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach where two bodies were recovered by the sheriff's office.

CROSBY, Texas — A search for two children who went underwater and never resurfaced at an off-road park in Crosby has ended.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office started searching the park on Gulf Pump Road just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The sheriff's office sent out its dive team and a robot with sonar capabilities into the water along the San Jacinto River and recovered two bodies that matched the description of the 6-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl who were reported to be in the water before they didn't resurface.

"The family's here. They're very distraught," HCSO Major Razo said. "We do have a chaplain here with the family to help them through this difficult time and our condolences to the family."

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the bodies were found just after midnight. Deputies are waiting for the medical examiner to officially identify the two bodies and determine a cause of death in the apparent drowning.

Here's the update provided by the sheriff's office after the two bodies were recovered: