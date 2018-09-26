VIDOR — Jake Sanders was born in San Antonio, Texas. He was adopted at birth and grew up in Nederland. He said from fifth through ninth grade he was bullied for being in resources and having ADD and dyslexia.

When ninth grade came around he was diagnosed with a malignant germ cell tumor. He said he went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy. When they removed his tumor in 1998 it was the biggest tumor in Houston, Texas. Sanders was released from the hospital two and a half years later.

Sanders said he went back to school but was a high school dropout. He didn't let that stop him. He put himself through welding and worked as a welder for seventeen years. Since then he's learned heavy equipment operation and now owns an interior exterior and grass company.

Through his work he raises money for the DC Strong Foundation out of Michigan. He said the foundation helps bring joy to kids battling cancer. Sanders raised $5,000 for the foundation and was able to donate it through the band Shinedown, who partners with the DS strong foundation.

Sanders said he just enjoys helping people because it's the right thing to do. In the past, he's battled depression. He said he was able to fight through it by focusing on what he loves.

"You don't want to give up in life, there's a lot more out there than you think," said Sanders.

Now he helps others struggling. Sanders said he feels his story is one people need to hear, so he wrote a book.

"The book that's coming out I'm donating 50% back towards the DC strong foundation so other kids can have a second chance like I did," said Sanders.

Back in July, Sanders met his birth mother for the first time ever. He learned he has four half sisters and that his mom is also a writer. When his book is finished, his mom's editor is going to take a look at it.

His book is about his life story, and what he's overcome.

"Just stay positive, never look down at the ground, always look up to the sky and the stars, stay focused on what you love to do best," said Sanders.

