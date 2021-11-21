HPD: Baby shot, injured while mother walked home in southwest Houston

HPD is reporting the 1-year-old is expected to survive after being shot in the abdomen. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — A 1-year-old boy is expected to survive after being hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting Sunday morning in the southwest Houston area.

Houston police responded about 9 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Renwick Drive near the Southwest Freeway.

Houston Police Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu said the baby's mother was walking home from the store with the child when she heard shots fired at some point. However, it wasn't until she got home that she found blood and realized her son had been shot.

"When she arrived home, she thought maybe she was bleeding, but then later on she discovered that her 1-year-old son was shot," Cantu said.

HPD Assistant Chief @Pattican2 Briefing on Juvenile Shot at 5402 Renwick https://t.co/zbHuFxWuHh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 21, 2021

Cantu said the victim was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen when police arrived. It was last reported the victim was in surgery.

"We're hoping and praying for the best for the child," Cantu said.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Houston police said the boy is expected to survive.

Good news regarding the victim in this morning's shooting at 5402 Renwick. We ask everyone to continue to pray for the family.



If you have info on suspects, please call HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division 713-308-8800 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews https://t.co/wT6ESFoHmQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 21, 2021

Investigators said the mother was not injured.

It's still unclear where the shooting took place. Police believe the mother was coming from a store just a street over on Rampart.

HPD is trying to piece together a description of the alleged shooter.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 or call HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800.