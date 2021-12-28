As of 8:50 a.m., Tuesday Dec. 28th, Ray Williams has been safely located.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update, 8:50 am: Ray Williams has been safely located, and the CCPD thanks the community for their assistance. As he is found, his photo has been removed.

7:00 am: Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help to locate the whereabouts of a missing child. 10-year-old Ray Williams was reported missing by family members this morning on Dec. 28th, 2021.

Ray was last seen around 11:00 am on December 27, 2021 near the 6000 block of Horizon Drive.

Anyone that has seen Ray or knows his whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately. Neighbors in the area are asked to please check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of Ray.

Ray is described as a 10-year-old black male, who stands 5’02” feet, weighs roughly 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Ray was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that anyone who may have any additional information about the whereabouts of Ray is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling either 911 or 886-2600.

