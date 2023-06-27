Child hospitalized after being found unresponsive in Spring pool, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a community pool in Spring.
CPR was given to the child who started breathing on their own before being taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 office.
Deputies said there is no concern for any long-term damages.
Deputies did not say how this happened but signs posted around the pool said there was no lifeguard on duty.
Earlier Tuesday, a 2-year-old drowned after being found unresponsive in a pool at a home in north Harris County.
Precinct 4 deputies said the 2-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived before being confirmed dead at the hospital.