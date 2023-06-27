Child hospitalized after being found unresponsive in Spring pool, deputies say

CCPR was given to the child who started breathing on their own before being taken to the hospital, according to deputies.

SPRING, Texas — A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a community pool in Spring.

CPR was given to the child who started breathing on their own before being taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 office.

Deputies said there is no concern for any long-term damages.

Deputies did not say how this happened but signs posted around the pool said there was no lifeguard on duty.

Earlier Tuesday, a 2-year-old drowned after being found unresponsive in a pool at a home in north Harris County.

Precinct 4 deputies said the 2-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived before being confirmed dead at the hospital.