Local

Child hospitalized after being found unresponsive in Spring pool, deputies say

CCPR was given to the child who started breathing on their own before being taken to the hospital, according to deputies.

SPRING, Texas — A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a community pool in Spring.

This happened in the 2500 block of Breckenridge Village Drive.

CPR was given to the child who started breathing on their own before being taken to the hospital, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 office. 

Deputies said there is no concern for any long-term damages.

Deputies did not say how this happened but signs posted around the pool said there was no lifeguard on duty. 

RELATED: Water safety tips: How to keep your child from drowning

Earlier Tuesday, a 2-year-old drowned after being found unresponsive in a pool at a home in north Harris County. 

READ: 2-year-old falls into pool, dies in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

Precinct 4 deputies said the 2-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived before being confirmed dead at the hospital.

