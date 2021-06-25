Child found 'unresponsive' in Hardin County swimming pool Thursday evening being treated in Houston

The young boy was initially taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital and later was transferred to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Hardin County child is in a Houston hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. Hardin County deputies and medics were sent to a home in the 4600 block of Spillers Road after a young boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool just west of Lumberton according to the sheriff's office.

The boy, whose age was not released, was initially taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital and later was transferred to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Friday morning the boy was listed in critical but stable condition.

Not other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.