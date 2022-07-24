x
Child flown to area hospital in serious condition after being burned in Orange, firefighters say

Fire crews told a 12News crew at the scene that the child was reportedly burned by hot water.
ORANGE, Texas — A child was flown to a hospital in serious condition after being burned in Orange.

Fire crews told a 12News crew at the scene that the child was reportedly burned by hot water. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Tulane Road. 

At this time, it is unclear how the child received the injuries.  

12News will continue to monitor the story and update this article as we learn more.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

