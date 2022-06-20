Child dies after being left in vehicle for several hours in NE Harris County, sheriff says

The sheriff said the child was possibly 5 years old. This is a developing story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child is dead after being left inside a vehicle for several hours, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane, which is in northeast Harris County. The sheriff tweeted about the incident at about 3:20 p.m.

Details are limited, but the sheriff said the child is possibly 5 years old.

EMS was called to the scene where they pronounced the child dead.

Earlier today, the Houston Fire Department chief warned of the heat and the dangers of leaving a child in a hot car.

As temperatures make their way to the triple digits, it's important to practice heat safety and recognize the signs of heat exhaustion.

“When you start noticing heat exhaustion, which is just weakness, profuse sweating, your skin is wet, it’s cool, you need to treat those symptoms,” said Porfirio Villarreal, a spokesperson for Houston Health Department. “You need to go inside an air-conditioned building, drink plenty of water, 'cause then, if you do not treat that, then it progresses to heat exhaustion. That’s an emergency. You need to call 911.”

Villarreal said kids under age 4, adults older than 55 and people who are overweight or those who have a heart or respiratory illness are most at risk.

Heat Safety

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths each year in the U.S.

We all know Houston summers can be brutally hot, and the heat becomes especially dangerous if it lingers for more than one day. If you're not prepared for it, you could become a victim to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

The CDC warns that high body temperatures from heatstroke can lead to organs shutting down, brain damage or even death.

Tips to protect yourself from the heat

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

If you’re working or exercising outside, limit activity to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler. Don't wait until you are thirsty to seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Water is the most important weapon against heat. Water is how your body stays cool by creating sweat from the water you drink. It's very important to stay properly hydrated on a hot Houston summer day.

Check on your friends, family and neighbors during heat waves.