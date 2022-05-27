Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaugn celebrates 20th anniversary at 12News!

Vaughn grew up camping and fishing all over Southeast Texas and knew as a kid that he wanted to be a meteorologist.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News StormTracker and Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn is celebrating 20 years at 12News.

Patrick Vaughn started his career at KBMT 12News in 2002 and has been the Chief Meteorologist at 12News since 2010.

He was born in Houston and raised in Beaumont where he graduated from West Brook High School.

Vaughn grew up camping and fishing all over Southeast Texas and knew as a kid that he wanted to be a meteorologist.

He attended Lamar University and Texas A&M where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology in 1995.

Vaughn has worked as a TV meteorologist in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana since 1995 with stints at KJAC in Port Arthur and KPLC in Lake Charles.

You can stay up to date with the weather across Southeast Texas by following Patrick Vaugh on Facebook and Twitter.