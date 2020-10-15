Chevy Malibu crashes into house after fatally striking man walking in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a deadly auto pedestrian incident.
It happened around 9:30 Wednesday night in the 1800 block of Gulfway drive and Lake Charles.
Officers said a white Chevy Malibu struck a man and then proceeded to crash into a house.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women in the car were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No one was injured inside the home.
This is an ongoing investigation with the Port Arthur Police Department.