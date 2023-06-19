Chevron Phillips Chemical names new plant manager for Golden Triangle Polymers Orange facility

Chad Jennings, a 26-year industry veteran, will serve as the new plant manager for the facility in Orange.

ORANGE, Texas — Chevron Phillips Chemical has announced a new plant manager for their Golden Triangle Polymers Company facility in Orange.

Chad Jennings, a 26-year industry veteran, will serve as plant manager of the facility, which is a subsidiary of a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and a subsidiary of QatarEnergy, according to a news release from Chevron Phillips Chemical.

The Golden Triangle Polymers facility, which is currently under construction in Orange, will be a world-scale integrated polymers facility.

Jennings is the first plant manager at the new site.

He was previously a senior vice president of Manufacturing for S-Chem, a joint venture between a Chevron Phillips Chemical subsidiary and the Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG), according to the release.

Jennings also held leadership roles as the plant manager of Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facility in Pasadena and Ras Laffan Olefins Company in Qatar.

While a technical manager in Chevron Phillips Chemical’s corporate office, Jennings provided technical expertise for the company’s global ethylene business, according to the release.

Jennings holds bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tennessee Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University.

Jennings has served on local chambers of commerce and economic development boards in his community.

Senior Vice President of Manufacturing at Chevron Phillips Chemical Bryan Canfield says during Jennings's leadership at the manufacturing site in the Middle East, he and his team have achieved "exceptional safety and operational results."

“He has a strong commitment to the community and will be an excellent leader for our new facility in Orange." Canfield said.