The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency to take on the #LipSyncChallenge.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office released its video around 6 a.m. Friday.

Their song selection: Kris Kross's "Jump."

Check it out:

The recent lip sync battle/challenge among law enforcement agencies started in June with a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff's Department, according to ABC News.

The department on June 19 posted a video of Deputy Alexander Mena singing "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings — the video went viral, getting more than 1.4 million views by early July, according to the report.

From there, the trend spread rapidly throughout the country, with officers posting their own departments' lip sync videos, using the hashtags #LipSyncBattle or #LipSyncChallenge. Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Hampton are all among the local police agencies to take up the challenge.

© 2018 WVEC