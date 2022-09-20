The $70,000 check was gifted to LSCPA by Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with the Cheniere Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.

Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with Cheniere recently presented a check for $70,000 to Lamar State College Port Arthur to develop and support a new apprenticeship program for process technology and instrumentation at the college. The program is open to all process technology and instrumentation students who will graduate in May 2023. An information session regarding the apprenticeship program will take place September 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Sheila Umphrey Industrial Technology Center on the campus of LSCPA. For more information, visit cheniere.com/careers/apprenticeships or email US.Talent@Cheniere.com. Pictured, from left, are Sheila Guillot, LSCPA Chair of Business and Industrial Technology; Dr. Melissa Armentor, LSCPA Dean of Academic and Technical Programs; Dr. Betty Reynard, LSCPA President; Dearien and Miller of Cheniere, and George Bohn, LSCPA Program Coordinator of Instrumentation and Process Technology.