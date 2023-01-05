Cheniere Foundation donates $42K to Lamar State College Port Arthur

The donation was given to the Port Arthur Education Foundation to be used for scholarships at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a generous donation.

The college recently received a $42,000 donation from the Cheniere Foundation to go directly to the Port Arthur Education Foundation.

Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.

The donation is meant to be used for scholarships at Lamar State College Port Arthur, according to a news release.

In September 2022, the Cheniere Foundation donated $70,000 to LSCPA to help support a new apprenticeship program.

The apprenticeship program is available to all process technology and instrumentation students set to graduate in May 2023.

From a Lamar State College Port Arthur news release:

Cheniere Foundation donates $42,000 for Lamar State College Port Arthur scholarships

The Cheniere Foundation recently presented a check for $42,000 to the Port Arthur Education Foundation to be used for scholarships at Lamar State College Port Arthur. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Melissa Armentor, Dean of Academic and Technical Programs at LSCPA; Cole Michalk, Office of Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan; Elizabeth Cravens, owner of Mid America Contractors; Amy Miller, Local Government and Community Affairs at Cheniere Energy; Scott Street, Director of Athletics at LSCPA; Pat Avery, President/CEO of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce; Arthur Thomas III, Texas Gas Service; Dr. Betty Reynard, President of LSCPA; Ivan Canales, District Director for State Senator Creighton; Vicki Derese, Community Relations at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; Joe Tant, Executive Director of Port Arthur Education Foundation; Kasey Taylor, President and CEO of RT Technical Solutions; and Janet Brown, Office of Congressman Randy Weber.