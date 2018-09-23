Editorial Note: 12News previously received incorrect information from the Port Neches Fire Department that they were responding to an air leak at Air Liquide on Saturday night. 12News received an update from the Fire Department Sunday afternoon. The fire department said a styrene leak happened at the Lion Elastomers facility around 9 p.m.

Port Neches residents likely noticed an unpleasant smell late last night.

A styrene leak happened at Lion Elastomers about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, according to the Port Neches Fire Department. The company reported the leak to the station.

The leak did not release harmful quantities of the chemical into the air either last night or this morning, the fire department said, although styrene is very potent and residents may be able to smell the leak for some time.

"It is safe to be outside," the department said in a news release.

The fire department estimated that most of the city and surrounding areas would be able to smell the leak due to the chemical's potency. Styrene has an odor threshold of 0.016 parts per million (ppm), and extremely small quantities will produce a strong smell.

The styrene concentration last night was reported to be below 5 ppm, below dangerous levels.

The maximum airborne concentration that most people could be exposed to for one hour before experiencing temporary side effects is 5.04 ppm, according to the EPA. OSHA's legal limit for styrene levels in workplace air at 100 ppm average over an 8 hour day.

MORE | Styrene fact sheet from the EPA

MORE | Toxicological fact sheet from the CDC

Lion Elastomer employees are still monitoring the air as they resolve the issue, the fire department said. Since last night's call, air monitoring shows the styrene levels in the air continue to decrease.

The Port Neches Fire Department said they will update the community as the leak is being resolved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

