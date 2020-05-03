ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — DPS is investigating after a chase took troopers from Jasper County to Orange County.

The chase began in Jasper County when the driver wouldn't stop for troopers.

It ended near the intersection of 62 and I-10 in Orange County when the vehicle crashed.

12News was at the scene when a man and woman were placed in handcuffs.

We're working to find out more information. Stay with 12News for updates.

