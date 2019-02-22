VIDOR, Texas — A three-county police chase has come to an end in Vidor near the 100 block of Sierra.

Officers on the scene told 12News the driver crashed into an Orange patrol unit and jumped 20 feet onto East Freeway Blvd. near Sierra Lane. The driver sustained significant injuries and is being taken to a hospital according to officers.

At least a half a dozen law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, which began around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

12News has a crew on the scene. Standby for updates.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.