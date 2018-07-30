JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Commissioners voted 3-2 to appoint Charlie Wiggins as a replacement for Earl White as Constable for Precinct 1, on Monday.

Michael Sinegal and Everette “Bo” Alfred voted against the appointment.

There was a motion to appoint Joe Stevenson, who is currently a chief deputy to the Precinct 1 constable.

Stevenson was indicted in April for alleged campaign contribution violations when he ran for Sheriff.

County Judge Jeff Branick said he would not support appointment of Stevenson until the indictment was resolved.

Wiggins is the new Constable for Precinct 1 and said he will note seek re-election after his term is up.

The position became available when Earl White announced he would step down to become the Beaumont Fire Chief

