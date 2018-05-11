PORT ARTHUR — The first ever Lamar State College-Port Arthur (LSCPA) charity softball game took place at Martin Field Sunday.

The Southeast Texas Training and Staffing Services, LLC helped organized the event which raised $1,000.

The money will be split up into two scholarships of $500 each for LSCPA students entering their sophomore year.

"There's a lot of money out there for folks that are seniors in high school to be a freshman," says co-event organizer Joe Tant. "We put our heads together because there's not a lot of money available for freshman college students to become a sophomore."

Rain Sunday morning flooded the field, so the game turned into a homerun derby.

Alumni, athletic boosters, and supporters comprised of the two teams.

Despite the soggy conditions, dozens came out to help support the college.

"I think this is a good event to bring the community together and bring folks from all sides together," says LSCPA alum Fred Vernon. "We wanted to have a good time, hit some balls and give back to the community."

The group hopes to make this an annual event.

