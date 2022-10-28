Chevron Phillips Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $225K to benefit 'vulnerable children and hurting families'

The annual Chevron Phillips Charity Golf Tournament raised $225,248 for Buckner Children and Family Services in Southeast Texas.

The annual Chevron Phillips Charity Golf Tournament raised $225,248 for Buckner Children and Family Services in Southeast Texas. The money raised will benefit the “vulnerable children and hurting families” that Buckner serves.

“We are thankful for the continued support of our Chevron Phillips family and to all who participated in the golf tournament,” Laura May, director of administration and operations for Buckner Children and Family Services in Southeast Texas, said. “Chevron Phillips has invested in our work to support local children and families for more than two decades.”

The charity tournament was held on September 30, 2022, at Bayou Din Road in Beaumont. This year marked the 24th anniversary of the tournament.

The event included 280 golfers, 101 sponsors, 176 volunteers, and 26 pit stops.

Buckner officials are planning to sell their old campus on Manion Drive and relocate to new offices. Throughout and after this change, May said Buckner will remain committed to strengthening families in Southeast Texas.

May said Buckner needs strong community collaborators serving alongside them, so they can serve families in need.

“We are proud to partner with Buckner to support the children and families of our community. We appreciate the tremendous support from Southeast Texas,” Craig Lemons, Chevron Phillips Orange plant manager, said.

So far, the Chevron Phillips Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $3.8 million to help Buckner.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Buckner and our community in sponsoring this event," Gary Parsley, Chevron Phillips Port Arthur plant manager, said. "Employees from our Orange and Port Arthur plants work hard to make this one of the premier golf events in our area.”

The $225,248 check was presented to representatives from Buckner on October 25, 2022.