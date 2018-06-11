JEFFERSN COUNTY — The Jefferson county mid-term election has generated incredible interest with more than 58 thousand ballots already cast.

The candidates for 172nd district court judge hope they can sway undecided voters.

Both Melody Chappell and Mitch Templeton spent the day block walking and urging people to vote.

The Jefferson County Republican Party spent time at the mid-county headquarters putting together signs and calling people to remind them to vote.

“For the last 150 years the county has been dominated by the Democratic Party so yeah I think it will be a close race,” said republican candidate Mitch Templeton.

Templeton said he feels confident about his election because his civil and criminal trial experience make him stand out.

"What I'm talking about is a system of designated dockets to in a sense help our current criminal cases clear their dockets and empty the jails of people that are trapped in jails because of their circumstances," said Templeton.

At the democratic headquarters Melody Chappell campaigned by calling people and asking them to vote.

"We are out walking and we are calling people and trying to get the last people out to vote tomorrow,” said Chappell.

Chappell said if she wins she plans on continuing Judge Donald Floyd’s legacy.

If elected she would be the first African American female judge in Jefferson county.

"I believe I am a rational choice for the bench that’s what I’d want in a judge, someone who has a calm demeanor, calm temperament and a rational person to sit on the bench, someone as judge someone with a calm demeanor to sit on the bench," said Chappell.

She said her experience as a former Beaumont ISD attorney has molded her into a strong candidate.

"It's made me a person who is pretty much immune from the media and scrutiny of the media and I think you need that in a judge you need someone who knows that you got to do your job," said Chappell.

Both candidates are prepared for the long day ahead to find out who will be the next 172nd District court judge.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

