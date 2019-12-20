CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Thousands of people in Chambers County will need a new voter registration card after a vendor printed 'La Salle County' on the cards mailed out recently.

Officials say voters shouldn't worry about the error, and the corrected voter cards have already been printed.

The Texas Secretary of State's office says there were more than 28,500 registered voters in Chambers County in 2018.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Thursday, saying Chambers County residents will receive news cards with the proper information.

Regina Castillo, Chief Deputy for the Chambers County Tax Assessor-Collector, said voters have been catching the error and calling the courthouse throughout the day Thursday.

Castillo said some were frustrated, but quickly calmed down when the situation was explained. She said residents will probably see the new cards in the mailbox in the next week or so.

She said the error is going to cost the vendor $7,000 in all.

The county immediately told the Texas Secretary of State's office about the error. The state handles working with a vendor to print and mail the cards to voters.

Castillo said the error won't cause any delays or voting issues as there are no elections until Nov. 2020.

