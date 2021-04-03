Chambers County vaccine scheduling system glitch fixed after causing confusion overnight Wednesday

The health department announced just before 10:40 a,m, Thursday that the "glitch" had been fixed.

ANAHUAC, Texas — A glitch in the Chambers County Public Health Department’s vaccine scheduler Wednesday caused confusion and tied up phone lines but appears to be fixed as of mid-morning Thursday.

In a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night the health department announced that they were aware that “incorrect messages regarding COVID-19 vaccines are being sent out.”

The post explained that the issue was due to a “technical glitch” that their scheduling vendor was experiencing and noted that all emails regarding appointments at the time should be disregarded.

In a 9:08 p.m. comment on the post the department explained that there were issues stemming from rescheduled appointments due to the ice storm and an issue migrating data from the waiting list to the scheduling system.

The comment noted that anyone who spoke to someone on the phone bank or received a text message from “ChambersWarns” on Wednesday advising them that they had a vaccine appointment on Thursday should consider that information correct.

Some received emails about past appointments and some who have been vaccinated already received also received appointment emails. Those are incorrect according to the health department.

The issue caused confused residents to flood the phone bank meant for scheduling the elderly and others without access to a computer to sign up online causing further issues the department said in the comments Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning at just before 10:40 a.m. the health department made a post stating…

“We believe that the glitch that caused incorrect messages to be sent yesterday regarding COVID-19 appointments has been fixed. Appointment reminders for tomorrow will begin being sent today.”

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.