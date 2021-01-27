Chambers County to open COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration Wednesday afternoon

Registration by phone and online will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m.

ANAHUAC, Texas — Chambers County officials will open pre-registration Wednesday for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

Registration by phone will be available at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 409-267-2460. A link to register online will also be released at that time. Officials say phones will not be answered before 1 p.m.

The POD will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28. The location of the site will not be released to the public, according to a news release from Chambers County health officials.

Those who pre-register will receive the POD location after their registration is complete. Unregistered patients and walk ups will not be accepted.

Officials say they're releasing the pre-registration information in advance to give people an opportunity to prepare as spaces are expected to fill up quickly.

Don’t get discouraged if you’re unable to register for this POD as “additional vaccine sites are being planned for the near future.”

Chambers County Public Health doesn’t have a waitlist, according to the release.

Pre-registration is the only way to sign up to receive a vaccine in Chambers County.