ANAHUAC, Texas — The order declaring Chambers County a disaster area was extended Tuesday morning by the Chambers County Commissioner’s Court.

The initial order was issued on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 and it has now been extended “until terminated” by the commissioner’s court or the county judge according to a news release from Chambers County.

The court extended the order including the curfew ordered for Hankamer and the Winnie-Stowell area and mentioned a prohibition against price gouging in the county the release said.

Here’s the full text of the order…

Declaration of Disaster

WHEREAS, on September 18, 2019, the County Judge issued a proclamation declaring a state of disaster for Chambers County resulting from TROPICAL STORM IMELDA; and WHEREAS, the conditions necessitating declaration of a state of disaster continue to exist; and WHEREAS, §418.108(b) of the Texas Government Code provides that a local state of disaster may not be continued for a period of excess of seven days without the consent of the governing body of the political subdivision;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDERED BY THE COMMISSIONER'S COURT of CHAMBERS COUNTY, TEXAS: That the state of disaster proclaimed for Chambers County by the County Judge on September 18, 2019 shall continue until terminated by order of the COMMISSIONERS COURT OR CHAMBERS COUNTY JUDGE.

BE IT ALSO ORDERED, said state of disaster requires that certain emergency measures be taken pursuant to the Executive Order of the Governor Relating to Emergency Management; now, therefore, the following regulations shall take effect immediately upon issuance, and shall remain in effect until terminated by order of the COMMISSIONERS COURT OR CHAMBERS COUNTY JUDGE:

1. EMERGENCY CURFEW

(a) A person shall not remain or travel upon any public or private property in the following area(s) between the hours of 10:00 PM and 7:00 AM: FOR THE WINNIE-STOWELL AREA, TO INCLUDE THE EAST CHAMBERS ISD BOUNDARIES, AND THE HANKAMER AREA ,TO INCLUDE AREAS NORTH OF 1-10, EAST OF FM563

(b) Subsection (a) shall not apply to: ( 1 ) a person authorized by the Emergency Management Director to assist in the production of the health, safety, or welfare of the public; or

(2) a person who remains or travels upon private property which is owned by him or upon which the person has been invited.

2. MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE AND OCCUPANCY OF PREMISES

(a) A person shall not remain or travel upon any public or private property in the following area(s): FOR THE WINNIE-STOWELL AREA, TO INCLUDE THE EAST CHAMBERS ISD BOUNDARIES, AND THE HANKAMER AREA ,TO INCLUDE AREAS NORTH OF 1-10, EAST OF FM563 (b) Subsection (a) shall not apply to a person authorized by local government officials to assist in the protection of the health, safety, or welfare of the public.

3. PRICE CONTROLS

A person shall not sell any of the following goods or services for more than the price the person charged for the goods or services on September 18, 2019 in ANY area within Chambers County:

(a) groceries, beverages, toilet articles, ice;

(b) construction and building materials and supplies, and earthmoving equipment and machinery;

(c) electrical and gas generating and transmission equipment, parts and accessories;

( d) charcoal briquettes, matches, candles, lamp illumination and heat unit carbides, dry batteries, light bulbs, flashlights, and hand lanterns;

(e) hand tools (manual and power), hardware and household supplies, and equipment rental;

(f) automotive parts, supplies, and accessories;

(g) plumbing and electrical tools and supplies;

(h) apartment, duplex, multi-family dwelling, rooming house, hotel and motel rental;

(i) gasoline, diesel oil, motor oil, kerosene, grease, and automotive lubricants;

(j) restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding-house meals;

(k) services of roofing and building contractors, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, tree surgeons, and automobile wrecker companies;

(I) medicine, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment and supplies;

(m) blankets, quilts, bedspreads, bed linens, mattresses, bedsprings, bedsteads, towels, and toilet paper; and

(n) furniture and clothing.

4. PENALTIES

(a) These regulations shall have the effect of ordinances when duly filed with the County Clerk.

(b) A person who violates any provision of these regulations, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine of not more than five hundred dollars ($500.00).

5. EMERGENCY

This order shall take effect immediately from and after its passage and publication, and it is accordingly so ordained.

BE IT ALSO ORDERED, that this order may be enforced by any duly-commissioned peace officer and the venue for prosecution of this order shall be the Justice of the Peace.