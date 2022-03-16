Chambers County construction along IH-10 to impact travel through March 16

Here's a list of the construction schedule including detours routes, dates, and times for closures.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Drivers can expect major road closures in Chambers County as construction along Interstate 10 is set to continue through next week.

The construction of the FM 1409 overpass of IH-10 is expected to continue over the next several weeks, according to county officials.

Other major road closures are scheduled overnight starting March 7 through March 16, 2022.

Here's a list of the construction schedule including the times, dates, detour routes, and purpose of closures.

Eastbound IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 7 to March 8

Time: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: Eastbound IH-10 Frontage Road

Reason: Beam adjustments

Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565

Westbound IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 8 to March 9

Time: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: Westbound IH-10 Frontage Road (Single Lane)

Reason: Beam adjustments

Limit of closure: FM 565 to SH 99

Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 9 to March 10

Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: One main lane remains open

Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets

Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565

Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 10 to March 11

Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: One main lane remains open

Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets

Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565

Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 11 to March 12

Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: One main lane remains open

Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets

Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565

Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 11 to March 12

Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: One main lane remains open

Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets

Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180

Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 12 to March 13

Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: One main lane remains open

Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets

Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180

Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 14 to March 15

Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: One main lane remains open

Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets

Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180

Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 15 to March 16

Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: One main lane remains open

Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets

Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180