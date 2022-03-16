Chambers County construction along IH-10 to impact travel through March 16

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Drivers can expect major road closures in Chambers County as construction along Interstate 10 is set to continue through next week.
The construction of the FM 1409 overpass of IH-10 is expected to continue over the next several weeks, according to county officials.
Other major road closures are scheduled overnight starting March 7 through March 16, 2022.
Here's a list of the construction schedule including the times, dates, detour routes, and purpose of closures.
- Eastbound IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 7 to March 8
- Time: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: Eastbound IH-10 Frontage Road
- Reason: Beam adjustments
- Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
- Westbound IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 8 to March 9
- Time: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: Westbound IH-10 Frontage Road (Single Lane)
- Reason: Beam adjustments
- Limit of closure: FM 565 to SH 99
- Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 9 to March 10
- Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: One main lane remains open
- Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
- Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
- Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 10 to March 11
- Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: One main lane remains open
- Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
- Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
- Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 11 to March 12
- Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: One main lane remains open
- Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
- Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
- Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 11 to March 12
- Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: One main lane remains open
- Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
- Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180
- Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 12 to March 13
- Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: One main lane remains open
- Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
- Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180
- Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 14 to March 15
- Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: One main lane remains open
- Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
- Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180
- Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 15 to March 16
- Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Detour: One main lane remains open
- Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
- Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180
Also on 12NewsNow.com...