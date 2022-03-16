x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Chambers County construction along IH-10 to impact travel through March 16

Here's a list of the construction schedule including detours routes, dates, and times for closures.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Drivers can expect major road closures in Chambers County as construction along Interstate 10 is set to continue through next week.

The construction of the FM 1409 overpass of IH-10 is expected to continue over the next several weeks, according to county officials.

Other major road closures are scheduled overnight starting March 7 through March 16, 2022.

Here's a list of the construction schedule including the times, dates, detour routes, and purpose of closures.

MORE | See full schedule for I-10 closures in Chambers County here 

  • Eastbound IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 7 to March 8 
  • Time: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: Eastbound IH-10 Frontage Road
  • Reason: Beam adjustments
  • Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
  • Westbound IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 8 to March 9
  • Time: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: Westbound IH-10 Frontage Road (Single Lane)
  • Reason: Beam adjustments
  • Limit of closure: FM 565 to SH 99
  • Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 9 to March 10
  • Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: One main lane remains open
  • Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
  • Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
  • Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 10 to March 11
  • Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: One main lane remains open
  • Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
  • Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
  • Eastbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 11 to March 12
  • Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: One main lane remains open
  • Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
  • Limit of closure: FM 3180 to FM 565
  • Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 11 to March 12
  • Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: One main lane remains open
  • Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
  • Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180
  • Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 12 to March 13
  • Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: One main lane remains open
  • Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
  • Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180
  • Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 14 to March 15
  • Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: One main lane remains open
  • Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
  • Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180
  • Westbound lanes of IH-10 main lanes are scheduled to be closed from March 15 to March 16
  • Time: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Detour: One main lane remains open
  • Reason: Set panels and overhang brackets
  • Limit of closure: FM 565 to FM 3180

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Southeast Texas Celebrates International Women's Day