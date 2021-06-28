Chamber County sheriff fears border-connected crimes have arrived in Southeast Texas

Last week, Chamber county deputies discovered almost $1 million, when they pulled over a driver on Interstate 10.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Chambers county sheriff fears crime connected to the border have arrived in Southeast Texas.

Last week, Chamber county deputies discovered nearly $1 million, when they pulled over a driver on Interstate 10.

The cash is connected to money laundering, Hawthorne said. He believes crimes like this are a direct result of what is happening at the southern border.

Hawthorne took to Facebook to share his growing concerns in a post that has many received mixed reviews from Southeast Texans.

Interstate 10 has been described by law enforcement as a 'breeding ground' for drug smuggling and human trafficking.

“I will tell you after watching and listening and seeing what is taking place, every American should care,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne was among nearly 50 officials who visited the southern border in Arizona last week.

On his visit, he learned about various trends. Some of them are already happening here, he said.

“We are seeing some of the increase because there are criminal elements that are coming out of Houston," Hawthorne said. "It is not necessarily Houston’s problem. The problem is beginning and starting at the border crisis."

In the past six months, officials have seen an increase in gun arrests, stolen vehicles, and drug cases as a result of issues at the border, Hawthorne said.

Not everyone sees it that way.

“A wall is not going to stop people from coming to the United States,” Mindy Escobedo, president of Lamar University's League of United Latin American Citizens chapter, said. “We have walls that are out in place now that have not kept immigrants from coming in."

Escobedo believes more emphasis should be placed on a better immigration system than worrying about building a wall.

“LULAC is just urging the white house to make a solution to this,” she said. “We know that there is a solution. This and we are just urging them to do that because we don't want our people to suffer anymore.”

As the discussion over the border continues Escobedo and Hawthorne can both agree on one thing … that something needs to be done.

“Immigration is important,” Hawthorne said. “I am not against immigration. All I want it to be is legal immigration. I am truly one of those that wish that congress would come up with an immigration policy and follow it.”

The sheriff said he soon plans on working with different agencies to slow down the drug distribution happening across the region.