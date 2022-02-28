x
Central Texas dad jumps into Belton rodeo ring to protect son from raging bull

'Could've been a hella lot worse' said Cody Hooks from his Instagram after posting the video from earlier this month.
Credit: Belton Rodeo
Belton Rodeo, the raging bull before the attack

BELTON, Texas — A Central Texas father's quick decision saved his son's life from a raging bull during a Belton rodeo earlier this month.

Cody Hooks, 18-years-old, was thrown from the bull as soon as the gates were open. Video shows him being thrown and left unconscious from the fall as father, Landis Hooks, jumped in the pin to cover his body. 

Video shows the horrific ordeal from Cody Hook's Instagram account:

"Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse, " the post read. 

Many fans and those close to Hooks left messages of encouragement and positivity, happy that the bull rider will live to ride again. 

