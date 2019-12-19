BEAUMONT, Texas — The Central Middle School principal addressed a toy gun situation on Thursday morning.

“We learned that a student had brought a toy plastic gun to school,” said Central Middle School Principal Natalie Gomez. “The situation was handled quickly through the office, and the majority of the campus was unaware of the incident.”

Gomez says the student who brought the toy gun has been disciplined in accordance with the Student Code Conduct.

“Also, be assured that there was never a threat to our students or staff at any time; however, we take very seriously the District’s policy for weapons, look-alike weapons or other dangerous instruments.”

