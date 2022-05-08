Toddler dead after cement truck goes over Beltway 8 overpass, lands on vehicle, HCSO says

The crash happened at the intersection of Woodforest and Beltway 8, according to Gonzalez. The intersection is shut down as of 3:33 p.m.

A toddler died Friday afternoon after a cement truck went over an overpass on Beltway 8, landing on a vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said there were four people — a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins — in the vehicle when the cement truck landed on it.

Three of the passengers were able to get out, but the sheriff's office said one of the toddlers was not.

The crash happened at the intersection of Woodforest and Beltway 8, according to Gonzalez. A deputy with HCSO said the driver of the cement truck was a 36-year-old woman who did not show any signs of intoxication.

HCSO said at around 4:40 p.m. that the intersection would be closed until the Texas Department of Transportation determines it is safe to do so. Officials ask that you avoid the area at this time.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.