How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with birria tacos

We've seen videos of the traditional Mexican dish blow up all over social media, but this Beaumont chef is explaining everything you need to know.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There are different traditions in the Latinx culture featuring people right here in our community making a difference to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

At La Cuna Tequila Bar, Chef Eric has dished out a cooking lesson on how to make birria tacos.

We've seen videos of the traditional Mexican dish blow up all over social media, but this Beaumont chef is explaining everything you need to know.

First, you're going to need these ingredients:

Beef

Bay Leaves

Clavo

Ancho Chile

Tortillas

Cilantro

Onion

Cheese

Lime

“You cut it into nice little slices and throw it to boil,” Eric said.



Blend your clavo, bay leaves and ancho chile into a sauce.



“You dump the sauce in there, and just let it boil in there,” Eric said.



Boil your beef and sauce for three to four hours on low heat. While waiting for that, let's get into a little history lesson on this tasty dish.



Birria tacos originated from Jalisco, Mexico in the town of Cocula.

In the 16th century, during the Spanish Conquista, Spaniards and Mexicans exchanged spices and animals in Jalisco.

One of those animals was a goat, which later became a nuisance because the goats were quickly reproducing and eating all the crops.

So, Mexicans had no choice but to use the goats for meat in stews, using herbs and spices to get rid of the gamey smell and texture. Centuries later, birria has taken on many different forms in America like switching goat meat out for beef, adding cheese in quesabirria, and stuffing it into a tortilla.

“It comes out to a shredded, real shredded, it falls apart on its own that's the texture you want with birria,” Eric said.



Grab two tortillas and use the top layer of oil from your soup.



“You dip your tortilla in there get it very nice and once that's done you bring it over to the comal and throw it on there,” Eric said.



Leave the tortillas on the pan for 30 seconds to a minute on both sides.



“Grab cheese and throw it on the tortilla,” Eric said.



Don't forget your meat, cilantro, and onions. Pinch it down, and flip it.



“So, you grab the soup just pour it in the little bowl to me this is one of my favorite parts the soup has all the flavors of the meats and sauces in there,” Eric said.



Top of your soup, dip it and take a bite.



“If you pair it with a tequila even better,” Eric said.