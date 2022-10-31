Families trick-or-treat, celebrate Halloween at popular Calder Place neighborhood in Beaumont

Beaumont Police set up barricades from about 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Calder Place neighborhood every year so kids can trick-or-treat safely.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans showed up and showed out for Halloween.

Many residents stopped by the Calder Place neighborhood, which is known as a big hotspot for trick-or-treaters.

There was costumes ranging from scary to creative, unlimited bowls of candy and even some people who set up haunted houses in their yard.

Beaumont Police set up barricades from about 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every year so kids can trick-or-treat safely.

Just down the road, Trinity United Methodist Church hosted a trunk-or-treat.

"They come by, they get candy from the neighborhood, they come in and have activities with us, they just kind of get exposed to what it's like to be around Christian people who love others," said Children Ministry Coordinator Erica Ray.

Pastor Tommy Williams says this year felt like a breath of fresh air after COVID.

"Folks missed being around their neighbors, and enjoying time outdoors, and time together and meeting people," he said. "We're really excited to host that and have a place of hospitality where families are able to enjoy each other."

People were out early to give themselves time to watch the Astros play the Phillies for game 3 of the World Series, but luckily for kids the game was postponed, giving them more time to stock up on candy.

