How to celebrate Fourth of July in Southeast Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

Cities in Southeast Texas have set up Fourth of July events for those who want to enjoy fireworks in person and virtually.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Independence Day will be celebrated differently this year as the people across the nation continue to fight against an invisible enemy.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted many cancellations for the national holiday. On Thursday, officials in Galveston County announced beaches would be closed for the Fourth of July weekend as COVID-19 case numbers continue to grow daily in Southeast Texas.

Access to Galveston Island beaches will be closed, and parking along Seawall Boulevard will not be allowed. The closure applies to Bolivar Peninsula as well in order to limit the amount of people gathering in one place.

Data has shown that large gatherings and the lack of social distancing can contribute to surges in COVID-19 cases.

Although a few traditional firework displays won’t light up the sky this year due to safety concerns, cities in Southeast Texas have set up Fourth of July events for those who want to enjoy some red, white and blue lights both in person and virtually.

The City of Beaumont is hosting a fireworks display on Saturday at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be visible downtown and in the surrounding areas.

Organizers suggest downloading the Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics app on your phone to hear the music accompanied by the fireworks. If you don’t want to leave the house, the fireworks display can also be seen virtually on Facebook live at Beaumont Events.

The City of Kirbyville is having their third annual Fourth of July celebration on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration will be at the Magnolia Festival Pavillion.

The Burkeville Fire Department will celebrate the national holiday on July 11 at nightfall, according to the department's Facebook post. The third annual event will take place at the Burkeville Fire Hall in Newton County.

Other cities' Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie announced Wednesday that the city has canceled its Fourth of July celebration for the safety of the community.

Nederland City Council decided not to have a firework display this year after social distancing concerns, the city's lack of food vendors and sponsors.

The City of Orange postponed their fireworks and drag boat racing until Labor Day weekend this year.