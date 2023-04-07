Thousands of families gather to celebrate Fourth of July at Downtown Event Centre in Beaumont

"Beaumont is such a diverse community with lots of people and I love these events because you see Beaumont here and everybody's having a great time."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans gathered for a fun Fourth of July celebration at the Downtown Event Centre in Beaumont Tuesday night.

The City of Beaumont has thrown this Independence Day party for the past 35 years.

Thousands of families like the Stoot's, came out to enjoy the food, live music and fireworks.

"It means a lot to us just to get out the house and do something and all these people that's out here they come together to celebrate," said Sue Stoot.

Director of Beaumont Event Services, Emily Wheeler says this year's celebration is unlike the others.

"The fireworks show is better every year and the community really comes out and supports this event," Wheeler said.

Beaumont Mayor Roy West was among the crowd, celebrating his first Fourth of July as the city's top leader.

"Beaumont is such a diverse community with lots of people and I love these events because you see Beaumont here and everybody's having a great time," he said.

Councilman Audwin Samuel tells 12News, he was there for the main attraction. The fireworks.

"Without a doubt the fireworks. The fireworks are always phenomenal," he said.

Although the fireworks are already popped and performances have wrapped up, it's safe to say families are already looking forward to the annual Fourth of July celebration next year.

Wheeler says they are already looking forward to planning for next year's festivities.