Cause of death for Beaumont woman found on Pleasure Island in 2021 ruled as drug overdose

Janice Ross' autopsy report came back inconclusive in 2021. A toxicology report revealed her cause of death.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The cause of death for a 30-year-old Beaumont woman whose body was found on Pleasure Island in 2021 has been ruled as an overdose.

A toxicology report revealed that Janice Summer Ross died from a drug overdose, according to Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.

Ross' body was found in late November of 2021.

Ross' mom reported her missing to the Beaumont Police Department the day before her body was found.

An initial autopsy performed on Ross' body was inconclusive, according to Judge DeRouen. Ross did have injuries on her but none were considered as contributing factors in her death.

When the investigation into Ross' death began, it was classified as a suspicious death.

Ever since the autopsy came back inconclusive, Ross' family members have been waiting for the toxicology report. They said grieving their loved one has been hard.

"My best memories with her is it always cruising in her car or Mama's car and we would just listen to music,” Alyssa Flowers, Ross's cousin, said. “Now I can't do that anymore. All I have left are bittersweet memories. I can't give her a hug. I can't give her a call. And all I have is memories."