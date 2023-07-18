Cause of fire that broke outside of newly-constructed West Orange-Stark press box, event center revealed

Officials say it is highly unlikely that they will be able to utilize these facilities for the upcoming 2023 football, volleyball and basketball seasons.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — The cause of a fire that broke outside of the newly-constructed West Orange-Stark press box and event center has been revealed.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District officials quickly began investigating the cause of the fire that happened the afternoon of June 29, 2023.

The press box and event center sustained significant damage due to the fire, according to a news release from WOCCISD.

Officials say the cause of the fire was due to the sun reflecting off the angled glass of the press box onto the vinyl VIP seats with seating covers.

The corrosive fumes from the fire affected all the soft spaces within the structures and will now require extensive renovation to ensure the safety and functionality of the facilities, according to the release.

The event center will still be accessible for two events scheduled in early August, but will be inaccessible for at least four months after.

The decision not to rush the restoration process stems from the district's commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all future events.

The district's primary concern is to prevent any recurrence of the burnt smell that may surface in the future as a result of this incident.

"We sincerely thank you for your understanding, patience, and ongoing support as we navigate this unexpected setback. West Orange-Cove CISD remains committed to providing our community with the best education and experiences. Thank you for your continued support and GO MUSTANGS," officials said in the release.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.