GROVES, Texas — A video has surfaced showing Groves Mayor Brad Bailey tossing a camera toward a person during Monday night's city council meeting.

12News has learned more about what led to the intense reaction from the mayor.

An apparent feud between Mayor Bailey and the target of his camera toss, Shawn Escagne, built up to the Monday's incident.

Escagne filmed Monday's city council meeting with a handheld camera and a 360 camera he left on the podium.

He told 12News he's been recording city council meetings since March, but has never seen anything like this.

"I decided to put it on the podium since the news media puts stuff on the podium and he grabbed it and threw it at me," Escagne said.

Mayor Bailey spoke to 12News over the phone on Tuesday and he told us that unmanned cameras are not allowed to be used in council chambers.

Escagne said he was never told.

Mayor Bailey added that Escagne has been targeting him and his family.

He told 12news that Escagne has repeatedly called his employer HydrochemPSC and threatened to defame his son to Baylor's golf coach saying "I'm going to post videos on YouTube and destroy your son's PGA career."

An email sent to 12News from a spokesperson at HydrochemPSC backs up Mayor Bailey's statement.

From a HydrochemPSC HR representative's email to Mayor Bailey:

"Brad, I forwarded you the three voice mails that Shawn Escagne has left me. He’s called more than that, Call Log has 16 times??…but these are the few times he has left messages. I know he also called Will Frederking, General Counsel, and left him a voice mail indicating that he couldn’t get anyone from HR to call him back.

I returned his call and he told me that he had issues with your performance as Mayor of Groves….that he had posted YouTube videos that had received over 2,000 hits. I asked him what he wanted from HPC and he indicated that we shouldn’t have you representing our company. He then stated that if we weren’t going to do anything about it, he would call a local Houston TV station and make them aware that we employ you.

He commented that he was going to destroy your son's golfing career and yours as well. We appreciate your community service and also if he mentions on his website or anywhere negative comments about HydrochemPSC and/or you that we will punish to the full extent of the law."

Yet, Escagne told 12News he doesn't have an issue with the mayor.

Monday's incident isn't the first time Mayor Bailey has been involved in an argument with a resident.

"I want people to have access to the meeting because a lot of people have to work and can't make it, I want to make it publicly available for everyone to see," said Escagne. "I just find it unacceptable for somebody to act that way."

It's still unclear what was said before Mayor Bailey got up from his seat and tossed the camera.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when we receive confirmed information.