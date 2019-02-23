BEAUMONT, Texas — Surveillance video caught the thieves in act as they broke into several vehicles parked outside the Comfort Suites hotel in Beaumont.

Beaumont police said the suspects came from Houston, intending to steal guns and other possessions.

Hotel general manager, Elizabeth Jackson, told 12News at least five vehicles were broken into early Friday morning. Law enforcement were notified by overnight employees about the criminal activity taking place as she watched them on surveillance video.

Jackson has spent 20 plus years working in the hotel industry, and says it's been an adjustment getting use to crime taking place in Beaumont.



“It’s not particular this hotel, it’s every hotel in this area. I have been in this area two years and I think the crime is very high here. So, I always strive to make sure safety is very important,” Jackson said.

One of the five vehicles broken into belongs to John Riley. Despite having to replace his car window, he said he understands the reality of the situation.

“You’re never safe nowhere now-a-days, life goes on. You just have to get it fixed and go about your business,” Riley said.

Beaumont Police released a statement encouraging the public to not leave their valuables in their car and more details about the suspects being arrested. Two adults and one teen have been charged with organizing criminal activity among other charges.

The city’s Auto Theft Task Force said that they believe that the suspects were searching for guns. Jackson hopes that the community continues to be vigilant about any suspicious activity taking place near the hotel.

"We need the community and everybody to step up, patrolling, we know it takes a lot of manpower, but if anybody sees anything suspicious, things that are out the norm, i think they should contact the police department," Jackson said.

Beaumont Police said this case was a good example of the community and police working together.