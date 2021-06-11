Catholic Diocese of Beaumont mourning loss of beloved priest after COVID-19-related death

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont is asking for prayers as they mourn the loss of a beloved priest.

Father Duong was ordained in June of 2000 and served as parochial vicar of Infant Jesus in Lumberton and St. Mark the Evangelist in Silsbee. Members of the diocese ask that the community pray for the repose of Father Duong’s soul and for the consolation of his family and friends.