Cathedral of Faith awards 18 high school graduates with scholarships

BEAUMONT, Texas — Eighteen high school graduates were able to apply for scholarships thanks to Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont.

The scholarships are funded by the church and are splitting the highest amount ever donated this year, $92,000.

Michala Pollard tells 12News that she feels grateful to get this kind of support from her community. It will help her in achieving her dreams to pursue a career in medicine.

It's all thanks to the members of Cathedral of Faith.

Pollard received $13,000 of the $92,000 fund.

"Receiving that sum of money was the biggest blessing for both my family and I. So just having that and again the support of my church is again the feeling of none other," said Pollard.

That support is helping pay for her education at Texas Christian University, where she's hoping to realize her dream of working in the medical field.

"To become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, and right now I am majoring in biology in the pre-med track," said Pollard.

Pastor Delbert Mack led the charge for the scholarships. He says the church thrives on supporting their young talent.

"We had $92,000 and $60,000 of it came out of the church treasury and the members were willing to do that," said Mack.

The record breaking donation came from both members and non-members.

"An additional $32,000 came from other members and $5,000 came from non-members who thought it was a good idea to help young people," said Mack.

The students were chosen based on their grades, interviews and church involvement.

"They set you up in more ways than one with the application process. They want you to succeed but also with the strong faith foundation they give you," said Pollard

Pastor Mack is overjoyed to help prepare the teens for life as an adult while offering them a leg-up as they head off to college.

"We are very proud of our young people, and we want to show them that by supporting them financially," said Mack.

Students who also received a scholarship will be attending other universities including Lamar University.