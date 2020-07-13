'Cathedral in the Pines' becomes 'One City Church' with goal to unite community

"We're not going to hate, we're not going to strike out at one another, we're not going to be divisive but we're going to pull together."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont church is making some major changes that members of clergy hope can lead to a more inclusive community.

"Cathedral in the Pines Church" in Beaumont will take a new name and be called "One City Church" senior pastor Randy Feldschau announced from the pulpit Sunday morning.

Feldschau, who is also a City of Beaumont councilman, says this decision has been years in the making.

He says the goal is to unite the community.

Feldschau, has been outspoken about injustices happening across the country.

"We're not going to hate, we're not going to strike out at one another, we're not going to be divisive but we're going to pull together, we're going to lead people: black, white and brown, Democrat and Republican. We're going to lead them to a consensus and then we're going to lead them forward with a vision," Feldschau said Sunday.

For several decades One City Church has been at the forefront when it comes to helping Southeast Texans when they need it most.

You can start calling the church by it's new name now.