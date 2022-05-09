Cat found dead, no people injured after fire at West Orange home

Fire Chief David Roberts said he thinks the fire started in a shed near the home.

ORANGE, Texas — Fire crews are investigating after a cat's body was found following a fire in West Orange.

Crews with the West Orange Fire Department went to the 2100 block of Western Avenue around 5:15 p.m., after receiving a call about a fire at a two-story apartment unit. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming out of a two-story home when they got to the scene.

Fire crews also saw a shed near the apartment that was engulfed in flames. Both fires were quickly extinguished.

Fire Chief David Roberts told a 12News crew at that the scene that no people were injured, but a cat was found dead.

Chief Roberts told 12News he believes the fire began in the shed. A nearby trailer home was also damaged from the heat of the flames.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

